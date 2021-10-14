Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, September 30, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 29, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, presented the Commission with a quote from Roland Machinery for an excavator and mulching head.

After reviewing excavator and mulcher quotes from Altorfer, Martin Machinery, and Roland Machinery, Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the quoted machinery from Martin Machinery. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

The Commission reviewed DOR forms 1309, 1310, and the railroad and utility tax book prepared by Batina Dodge, County Clerk.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to enter executive session pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(1) at 9:14 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to exit executive session at 9:52 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

The following met with the Commission to discuss concerns with the recent 911 grant application:

Chris Feeney, NEMO RPC

Erick Byrn, Scotland County Ambulance Director

Brian Maydwell, Executive Director 911 Services Board

Joe Humes, Clark County Commissioner

Henry Dienst, Clark County Commissioner

Buddy Kattleman, Clark County Commissioner

Bill Holland, Scotland County Deputy Sheriff

Bryan Whitney, Scotland County Sheriff

Jim Wener, Schuyler County Commissioner

Mike Koenig, Clark County Ambulance Board

Scott Penman, 911 Service Board Member

Mike Korte, Pike County Sheriff/911 Service Board Member

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:32 P.M.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from September 30, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rodkhold moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the progress of blading roads, hauling rock, chipping brush, and equipment issues.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly and quarterly settlement of funds.

The Commission reviewed monthly overtime reports, fuel reports, rock reports, and revenue reports.

The Commission received a request for use of ARPA funds from Sheriff Bryan Whitney to use the funds to purchase a 36 KW Generac Auto start Generator for the dispatch center. The Commission approved $12,177.00 for the purchase.

The Commission received a request for use of ARPA funds from Sheriff Bryan Whitney to use the funds to purchase a GIS mapping system. The Commission approved $1,100.00 of ARPA funds for the purchase, and the remaining $1,600.00 will come from community donations already collected.

The Commission advised Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, to proceed with BEAP studies on Bridges 063 and 054.

Jacob Hull was sworn in a Deputy Recorder of Deeds.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:02 P.M.