Commission Minutes

Thursday, June 30, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 29, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed aggregate assessed valuations for political subdivisions.

The Commission contacted Jody Gorrell with MoDOT to discuss getting a contract to place Agri-Ready County signs in the County. The Commission would like to place signs at Highway 136 east and west, Highway 15 north and south, State Route Z at the Iowa line, and State Route M at the Knox/Scotland line. Gorrell will draft the contract and submit it for approval by MoDOT.

The Commission contacted Ashley McCarty, Executive Director for Missouri Farmers Care, to order six Agri-Ready County signs. McCarty will deliver the signs Friday.

The Commission approve Progress Invoice #18 on Project BRO-B099(23).

The Commission approved a purchase order for Diane Tague, Collector, to order a Toshiba eStudio 2520AC color copier from Pro-Tech.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 30, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission signed court orders 35-2022 through 37-2022.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects, rock hauling, and culvert replacements.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney informed the Commission that he is not able to obtain pickup pricing at this time. He asked to meet again with the Commission on July 14th to discuss ordering pickups for the sheriff’s department.

Whitney also presented the Commission with an email from the executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs Association stating that because a salary increase went into effect July 1st for the associate judge, he is entitled to a 2.2% increase in salary as well.

Mike with United Systems met with the Commission to obtain information to prepare a proposal for a dedicated recall system and fire alarms for the courthouse elevator.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 7, 2022.