Commission Minutes

Wednesday, August 11, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins- Absent

Deputy County Clerk- Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the August 10, 2022 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commissioners audited and signed checks.

Teresa Creek, Recorder was in about an invoice to Pro-Tech for a copier.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 11, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

Commissioner Wiggins reported that he attended the Missouri Association of Counties Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Commission reviewed the propane leak test performed by MFA.

The Commission approved an invoice to Arthur J. Gallagher for adding the 2015 Volvo to the property and liability insurance policy.

Jody Good, Dale Good, Leonard Good, and Ivan Good Jr. were in to discuss County Road 255 with the Commission. The Commission reiterated that County Road 255 is a public road even though the bridge crossing Tobin Creek was removed in 2012.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss road issues. The Commission ordered Billings to inspect County Road 255 and clear the roadway of any barriers.

Coney Baker reported a tube needing replaced on County Road 964.

The Commission signed court order 39-2022.

Lynnette Parsons was sworn in as Deputy Assessor.

The Commission called Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, for a status update on Project BRO-B099(23). McVicker reported that he has received all of the right-of-way agreements, and he will forward them to the County for recording.

Derek Weber discussed awarded ARPA funds with the Commission.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:30 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 18, 2022.