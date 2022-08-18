Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, August 4, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins was absent

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The regular and executive session minutes from August 3, 2022 were presented. Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission approved the quarterly assessment reimbursement request to the State Tax Commission.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney let the Commission know that the meeting scheduled with the 911 Services Board at 10:00 A.M had been canceled.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

Deputy County Clerk- Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the August 4, 2022 minutes; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Commissioner Wiggins abstained. Motion carried 2-0. Commissioner. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the executive minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer came in to talk with the commissioners about the old Treasurer’s books and where to go with them. After discussion, she brought in a PO for shelving for them to go downstairs under the stairs

Leon Buford, SC Antique Fair Association was in to talk with the commissioners regarding any seeding that might be done to the courthouse yard before the Antique Fair.

Sheriff Whitney was in to give the commissioners information on new sheriff’s trucks. Commissioner Wiggins made a motion; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold to approve a purchase order for (2) 2023 Emergency Responder sheriff’s trucks at $43506.76 each. Motion passed 3-0.

James Spray, SC Road & Bridge, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects and rock hauling.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve a purchase order for installation equipment for the new generator in the amount of $2254.72. Commissioner Rockhold seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commissioners called Toni Rhodes with NEMO RPC about additional items to be added to an ARPA application for installation equipment for the new generator.

Commissioner Wiggins made a motion; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold to accept the proposal on the elevator recall system from United Systems, Inc. Motion carried 3-0.

Kelly Ray was in to fill out a Use of Courthouse lawn form for BBQ Competition on October 8th.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.