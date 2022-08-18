Screaming Sheila

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Carolyn L. Primm

Sheila would scream, and Sheila would spit

She would flop to the ground, and throw a great fit.

Neighbors ran out of their homes in alarm,

Certain that Sheila had come to great harm.

He mother would sigh, and say, “Sheila, please.”

While the neighbors retreated with no sympathies.

All of them knew. You could oft hear them say,

“Sheila’s back at it, and is getting her way.”

Sheila refused to get ready for school,

She “hated the lessons and hated the rules.”

Her mother would plead, and beg Sheila sweetly

But, Sheila resisted and none too discreetly!

Then, Sheila did scream and Sheila did spit

She flopped to the ground and threw a great fit.

“But, how will you learn?” groaned her mom in despair.

“Who wants to?” shrugged Sheila, with a flip of her hair.

When Saturday came Sheila’s mother said, “NO!

We haven’t the money to go to the show.”

Then, Sheila did scream and Sheila did spit,

She flopped to the ground and threw a great fit.

Until her mother said, “Fine, go upstairs and get ready.

I will borrow the money from your Uncle Eddie.”

On Sunday at church, Sheila wouldn’t sit still.

Sheila said, “I can’t,” Her mom said, “You will!”

Then, Sheila did scream and Sheila did spit,

She flopped to the ground and threw a great fit.

The congregation gasped and looked at her mother,

Who took Sheila to the nursery to play with her brother.

This behavior went on until Sheila turned six,

Til her mother decided, “I’m tired of her tricks.”

With Sheila in hand, she marched right to the corner.

Sheila didn’t expect this, there was no one to warn her.

Her mother said, “Sheila, can scream, and Sheila can spit,

She can flop to the ground and throw a great fit.

Sheila, you have used all my patience. I have no more to spare.

Until, I can get some, you will sit on this chair.

And the last time I heard; she was still sitting there!