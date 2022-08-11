Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, July 28, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold was absent

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

The regular session minutes from July 27, 2022 and the executive session minutes from July 20. 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission signed court order 38-2022.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve all requested courthouse renovations to be paid from ARPA. The motion was seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling and carried 2-0.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney informed the Commission that the spike strips he ordered had been delivered. Whitney and the Commission called Mike Kindle regarding the E911 grant for an update on progress.

Derek Weber and Chris Feeney of NEMO Regional Planning met with the Commission to discuss BRO funding applications.

Shannon Howe met with the Commission to discuss BRO funding applications for submittal.

Erick Byrn inquired about the ARPA application for the Ambulance District.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from August 28, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Rockhold abstaining.

The Commission approved invoice 3194 to Howe Company for submitting BRO funding applications.

The Commission approved invoice 56843 to Ellis, Ellis, Hammons, and Johnson for guidance on ARPA funds.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented the Commission with monthly revenue reports.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney informed the Commission that a conference call has been arranged with the Missouri 911 Services Board at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th.

Echo Menges of NEMO News, visited with the Commission.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss road issues.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to enter executive session at 10:14 A.M. pursuant to RSMo § 610.021(3). The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to exit executive session at 10:45 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

Brett Peters, salesman for Altorfer, called to give the Commission an update on equipment. The excavator ordered is scheduled to ship the end of August.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, August 4, 2022.