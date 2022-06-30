County Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District, Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 15, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioners Ebeling and Wiggins reported that they attended meetings at NEMO Regional Planning Wednesday afternoon.

The Commission approved a purchase order for Michelle VanGorkom, Assessor, to order pre-stamped envelopes.

Danielle Williams complemented the road work completed on County Road 207.

The Commission approved invoice 4939 to SWCD for perforated tile for County Road 504.

The Commission ordered solicitation of bids for propane.

The Commission and Sheriff Bryan Whitney called A&W Communications for an update on the implementation of E911. A&W Communications will be here Monday to begin installing equipment.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from June 16, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission met with Jeremy Hamlin to present work to be done at the courthouse for his consideration. Hamlin agreed to replace and widen the sidewalk to from Madison Street to the north entrance of the courthouse and complete portions of the construction work in the courthouse pending approval of funding.

Carl Zeiset called to request the biennial allotment of rock for County Road 266 be hauled immediately due to poor road conditions.

The Commission approved invoice #822 to Dwayne Horning for installing vinyl flooring in the associate circuit judge’s office/courtroom and courthouse elevator.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects, rock hauling, and culverts.

JoLynne Houck-Davis, Independent Insurance Sales, presented the Commission with health insurance information for county employees. Houck-Davis will follow-up with the Commission on July 7, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, called the Commission to provide an update on Project BRO-B099(23). He is meeting landowners to obtain signed right-of-way documents soon.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, June 23, 2022.