Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

County Clerk, Batina Dodge

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 6, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission reviewed monthly budget reports.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual settlement of funds.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to increase Sheriff Bryan Whitney’s salary in accordance with state statute. The salary will increase from $45,130.03 to $45,503.15 annually. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins and carried 3-0.

JoLynne Houck-Davis, Independent Insurance Sales, presented the Commission with health insurance plan estimates. She will follow up with the Commission on September 1, 2022.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling

Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold

Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins

Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from July 7, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss the status of current projects and rock hauling.

The Commission called Lee Wayland of Wayland Stone about rock pricing and fuel surcharge.

The Commission signed an agreement with MoDOT for installing Agri-Ready County signs on routes 136 eastbound and westbound, 15 northbound and southbound, Z southbound, and M northbound in the general vicinity of county/state lines.

The Commission approved invoice 3175 to Howe Company for engineering services on Project RRP-000S(581).

The Commission reviewed applications prepared by Howe Company for the Missouri Regional Bridge Program for three low water crossings.

Bids were opened at 10:00 A.M. for propane for the courthouse and road and bridge facility and read as follows:

Prairieland FS $1.849

MFA $1.845

Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the bid of MFA as lowest and best. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0. Dawn Buford of MFA and John Shaffer of Prairieland FS were in attendance for the bid opening.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling left at 10:10 A.M.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, July 14, 2022.