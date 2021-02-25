County Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Thursday, February 4, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 3, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission discussed access to property located along CR 401 with Ray Sherrer.

The Commission signed court orders 73-2020 through 76-2020.

The Commission authorized Elevator Safety Services, Inc. to perform the annual elevator safety inspection.

The Commission reviewed pricing presented by Kountry Konnection for security access on the north basement inner door to the courthouse. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the purchase. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company presented the Commission with easements for signature on Project RRP-000S(584).

The Commission met with Erick Byrn, Director of the Scotland County Ambulance District, in regard to a contract for dispatch services for the Ambulance District. A verbal agreement was reached that the Ambulance District would pay the County $10,000 plus an additional $3,000 after dispatchers completed training for 2021. The annual contract will be $13,000 plus a 3% annual increase. The agreement will be formalized in the near future.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 4, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss upcoming projects.

Bryan Whitney, Sheriff, presented the Commission with a proposal for missing and damaged Scotland County road signs. Whitney is working with citizens within the county to resolve the issue. The Commission was in agreement with the proposal.

Whitney also reported that the surveillance cameras have been or will be installed by the end of the day, and the security access on the north basement inner door to the courthouse has been installed. Whitney requested the Commission decide on a consistent time for the interior elevator doors on each floor to be locked and unlocked. Whitney also reported that a storage unit had been rented since October 2018 to store evidence; however, a case was never filed. The property will be returned to its owners upon consent from Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson, and the storage unit will no longer be needed.

The Commission audited and signed checks.

The Commission met with April Wilson, Prosecuting Attorney, to discuss drafting a contract to formalize the dispatching agreement for the Ambulance District. Wilson will prepare the contract and present it to the Commission.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #25 for Project BRO-B099(22).

The Commission approved invoice #3544 to Kountry Konnection for the installation of security access on the north basement inner door to the courthouse.

Bids for bulk diesel were opened and read as follows:

Commissioner Wiggins moved to accept the bid from MFA Oil as lowest and best. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, presented the Commission with a monthly settlement of funds.

Batina Dodge, County Clerk, presented the Commission with monthly budget reports.

Discussion regarding the locking and unlocking of the interior elevator doors on each floor was held. The Commission requested that the circuit clerk’s office be responsible for locking the door on the second floor, the treasurer’s office be responsible for locking the door on the first floor, and the sheriff’s office be responsible for locking the door in the basement. All three doors should be locked at 4:00 P.M. and unlocked by courthouse personnel upon arrival. The information was relayed to the sheriff’s office.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 10, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, explained to the Commission why she did not wish to be solely responsible for locking the interior elevator door on the second floor of the courthouse, and asked to find a different resolution. The Commission contacted Sheriff Bryan Whitney who agreed that either himself, a deputy, or dispatcher could be responsible for making sure all interior elevator doors were secured of an evening.

Jon Dwiggins of Howe Company discussed an on-call agreement for engineering services with the Commission. Dwiggins will present the Commission with a formal proposal Thursday, February 18th at 10:00 A.M.

Commissioner Wiggins left at 10:32 A.M. and returned at 11:10 A.M.

The Commission met with Dave Seppelt about replacing thirty-one lights at the courthouse.

Erick Byrn, Director of the Scotland County Ambulance District, inquired about a contract for dispatch services for the Ambulance District. The Commission let Byrn know the contract is being drafted.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 11, 2021 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Bret Peters, Altorfer representative, contacted the Commission regarding the manufacture of the new grader. Build spots are full in the United States but are available in Brazil. The Commission instructed Peters to check back on March 3rd to see if a build spot is available in the United States at that time.

The Commission discussed access to property located along CR 401 with Ray Sherrer. Sherrer stated the title company refuses to provide title insurance to the property without a statement from the Commission declaring the road a county road. The Commission is researching the issue.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.