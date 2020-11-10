County Commission Minutes

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Thursday, October 22, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 21, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular and executive session minutes; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0 with Commissioner Wiggins abstaining.

The Commission approved purchase orders for Jim Ward, Assessor, to order pre-stamped envelopes, and Kathy Kiddoo, Treasurer, Dana Glasscock, Recorder, and Kathy Becraft, Collector, to order laptops.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, discussed the possibility of having to find an alternate location for a jury trial with the Commission.

Jim Ward, Assessor, and Michelle VanGorkom, Deputy Assessor, discussed converting personal property to Vanguard from the current system for 2021. The Commission will take the proposal under consideration.

Discussion was held regarding CERF employee contributions. Commissioner Wiggins moved to keep employee contributions as they are for 2021. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Clatt. Motion carried 3-0.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:10 P.M.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 22, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Clatt reported that she attended a board meeting at NEMO Community Action on Tuesday.

The Commission approved Progress Invoice #19 for BRO-B099(22).

The Commission was notified of the term for Delinda McQuoid expiring on the Scotland County Library Board of Trustees. Upon recommendation of the Board, Commissioner Clatt moved to re-appoint Delinda McQuoid to the office. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins, and carried 3-0.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss current projects.

The Commission signed court order 53-2020.

Jim Ward, Assessor, and Michelle VanGorkom, Deputy Assessor, discussed converting personal property to Vanguard from the current system for 2021. The Commission is take the proposal under consideration. The Commission also discussed the conversion with Joel from Vanguard.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 28, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

Discussion was held regarding the broken timeclock at the courthouse. The Commission recommended using timesheets beginning today and re-evaluating the situation in the near future.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Presiding Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from October 29, 2020 were presented. Commissioner Clatt moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The Commission approved the final invoice and retention for the road and bridge facility improvement project.

Anita Watkins, Circuit Clerk, informed the Commission that Judge Roberts was closing the courts down to Phase I.

Coney Baker discussed a bridge in need of repair on County Road 956 with the Commission.

Ryan Clark, Road and Bridge Supervisor, discussed current projects with the Commission.

Jim Ward, Assessor, Michelle VanGorkom, Deputy Assessor, and Joel from Vanguard, discussed converting personal property to Vanguard from the current system for 2021. The Commission signed a personal property data conversion services agreement, license agreement, and service contract with Vanguard.

Kimberly Nicoli, Associate Circuit Judge, discussed, with the Commission, the need for increased cleaning protocols at the courthouse due to COVID-19 cases rising and anticipated influxes of visitors during tax season.

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:15 P.M.