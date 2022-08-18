New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Large Print Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Sea Glass Cottage (Hope Harbor #8), by Irene Hannon
Lights Out (SNAP Agency #1), by Natalie Walters
The Running Horses, by Fred Grove
Straw Boss, by E. E. Halleran
The Cattle Queen Feud, by Wayne D. Overholser
A Man of Legend (Lonestar Legends #3), by Linda Broday
South of the Buttonwood Tree, by Heather S. Webber
Dead Fall (Quantico Files #2), by Nancy Mehl
Cliffhanger (Skirmish Cove Mysteries # 1), by Susan Page Davis
Bucko, by Cliff Farrell
Gut Shot, by Wayne D. Overholser
Dry Range, by Barry Cord
Library hours:
Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.