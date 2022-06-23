New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Libary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Red Warning, by Matthew Quirk

The Gatekeeper, by James Byrne

From Bad to Cursed, by Lana Harper

I’ll be Seeing You, by Robin Lee Hatcher

We are still having problems receiving new fiction books, so we have included a staff favorite this week.

Staff Favorites

The Last Dance of the Debutante is the new historical fiction book by author Julia Kelly. It is set in 1958 London, which is the last year that debs will be presented at court to the Queen and the last official “season” to ever take place. This book is not something I would normally read, but the beautiful cover grabbed my attention and I decided to give it a try. The story follows the lives of three high society girls as they attend the glamourous balls and parties that make up the formal season in London. The book has a little mystery, a bit of romance, and one really big family secret, but at heart it is a book about friendship and family. I am glad I decided to go out of my comfort zone and give this author a try and I highly recommend you do the same.

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

