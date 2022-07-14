New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

The Lost: a Mace Reid K-9 Mystery (Mace Reid # 3), by Jeffrey B. Burton

The Darling Dahlias and the Red Hot Poker (Darling Dahlias # 10), by Susan Albert Wittig

Listen to Me (Rizzoli & Isles # 13), by Tess Gerritsen

An Island Wedding, by Jenny Colgan

The Hotel Nantucket, by Elin Hilderbrand

Aurora, by David Koepp

Cold Cold Bones (Temperance Brennan # 21), by Kathy Reichs

Critical Alliance (Rocky Mountain Courage # 3), by Elizabeth Goddard

Beyond the Desert Sands (Love on the Santa Fe # 2), by Tracie Peterson

Mimi Gets a clue (Sassy Cat Mysteries # 1), by Jennifer J. Chow

Mimi Reads Between the Lines (Sassy Cat Mysteries # 2), by Jennifer J. Chow

Murder at the PTA (Maya and Sandra Mysteries # 1), by Lee Hollis

Murder at the Bake Sale (Maya and Sandra Mysteries # 2), by Lee Hollis

