New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Sparring Partners, by John Grisham
Nightwork, by Nora Roberts
The Honeymoon Cottage (Cemetery, Indiana # 1), by Lori Foster
Poison Lilies, by Katie Tallo
Unfailing Love (When Hope Calls # 3), by Janette Oke
Out of the Clear Blue Sky, by Kristan Higgins
The Boardwalk Bookshop, by Susan Mallery
Where the Road Bends, by Rachel Fordham
Sunburst (Sky King Ranch # 1), by Susan May Warrn
A Time to Bloom (Leah’s Garden # 2), by Lauraine Snelling
A Fatal Booking (Booklover’s B&B Mysteries # 3), by Victoria Gilbert
The Woman in the Library, by Sulari Gentill
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.