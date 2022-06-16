New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Sparring Partners, by John Grisham

Nightwork, by Nora Roberts

The Honeymoon Cottage (Cemetery, Indiana # 1), by Lori Foster

Poison Lilies, by Katie Tallo

Unfailing Love (When Hope Calls # 3), by Janette Oke

Out of the Clear Blue Sky, by Kristan Higgins

The Boardwalk Bookshop, by Susan Mallery

Where the Road Bends, by Rachel Fordham

Sunburst (Sky King Ranch # 1), by Susan May Warrn

A Time to Bloom (Leah’s Garden # 2), by Lauraine Snelling

A Fatal Booking (Booklover’s B&B Mysteries # 3), by Victoria Gilbert

The Woman in the Library, by Sulari Gentill

