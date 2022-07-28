| logout
New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Shattered, by James Patterson
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Inventions of the Heart (The Lumber Baron’s Daughters # 2), by Mary Connealy
Edge of Dusk (Annie Pederson # 1), by Colleen Coble
The Edge of Summer, by Viola Shipman
The Disinvited Guest, by Carol Goodman
The Maggie Hope Mysteries # 1-7, by Susan Elia MacNeal
Blue Mountain series 1-5, by Tess Thompson
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.