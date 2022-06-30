New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Gilt, by Jamie Brenner

The House across the Lake, by Riley Sager

The View from Coral Cove, by Amy Clipston

Movieland (Eve Ronin #4), by Lee Goldberg

The Girl on the Carpathia, by Eileen Enwright Hodgetts

The Friendship Pact (Sunset Cove #2), by Jill Shalvis

Escape (Black Book # 3), by James Patterson

The Girl Who Survived, by Lisa Jackson

Suspects, by Danielle Steel

A Face to Die For (Eve Duncan # 28), by Iris Johansen

Long Way Home, by Lynn N. Austin

The Last Goodnight (Blood ties, The Logans # 1), by Kat Martin

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

