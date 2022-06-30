New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Gilt, by Jamie Brenner
The House across the Lake, by Riley Sager
The View from Coral Cove, by Amy Clipston
Movieland (Eve Ronin #4), by Lee Goldberg
The Girl on the Carpathia, by Eileen Enwright Hodgetts
The Friendship Pact (Sunset Cove #2), by Jill Shalvis
Escape (Black Book # 3), by James Patterson
The Girl Who Survived, by Lisa Jackson
Suspects, by Danielle Steel
A Face to Die For (Eve Duncan # 28), by Iris Johansen
Long Way Home, by Lynn N. Austin
The Last Goodnight (Blood ties, The Logans # 1), by Kat Martin
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.