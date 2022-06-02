| logout
New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Country Born (Painted Pony Creek # 3), by Linda Lael Miller
22 Seconds (Women’s Murder Club # 22), by James Patterson
When She Dreams, by Amanda Quick
Something Wilder, by Christina Lauren
In Honor’s Defense (Hanger’s Horsemen # 3), by Karen Witemeyer
Love in Plain Sight (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 3), by Kathleen Fuller
In a New York Minute, by Kate Spencer
Take Your Breath Away, by Linwood Barclay
Pay Dirt Road, by Samantha Jayne Allen
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.