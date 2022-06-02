New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Country Born (Painted Pony Creek # 3), by Linda Lael Miller

22 Seconds (Women’s Murder Club # 22), by James Patterson

When She Dreams, by Amanda Quick

Something Wilder, by Christina Lauren

In Honor’s Defense (Hanger’s Horsemen # 3), by Karen Witemeyer

Love in Plain Sight (Amish Mail-Order Bride # 3), by Kathleen Fuller

In a New York Minute, by Kate Spencer

Take Your Breath Away, by Linwood Barclay

Pay Dirt Road, by Samantha Jayne Allen

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.