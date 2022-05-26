Library Staff Recommendations

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9-5:30.

The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. Please call 465-7042 or stop by to reserve any of these books.

Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case, by Charles Bosworth, Jr. and Joel Schwartz, is the true story behind the NBC miniseries “The Thing about Pam”. This book is told from the point of view of Russ Faria, Betsy’s wrongfully convicted husband, and his defense attorney, Joel Schwartz. This case was messed up from the very beginning and what was done to an innocent man by a completely corrupt small town judicial system was criminal. The police took less than a day to decide that Russ was guilty and they ignored and even tampered with evidence that could implicate anyone else. The real killer set up and planted evidence to make Russ look guilty. The case was assigned to an extremely inexperienced judge who was so biased that she made unlawful rulings against the defendant and kept key evidence away from the eyes of the jury so they would convict Russ. The prosecuting attorney played dirty and wasn’t above bending the law to get the win. Russ didn’t stand a chance. This book highlights the problems with our justice system today and will make you extremely angry and sad at the same time. The murder took place in Troy, Missouri and anyone interested in true crime should give this book a read.

Our Italian Summer, by Jennifer Probst

The frantic pace of her ad agency does not allow Francesca Ferrari to make much time for her high-school-age daughter, Allegra. Fortunately for Allegra, her grandmother Sophia is always there for her. Determined to help her daughter heal her relationship with Allegra and also postpone disclosing her own dire medical diagnosis, Sophia plans a month long family trip to Italy. Francesca is unable to take the time away from work until Allegra and her new friends are arrested for drug possession. She finally agrees to the trip, but healing is slow to come and has several setbacks as Francesca insists on repeatedly leaving Allegra, Sophia, and the tour for her work. Join the three Ferrari women in their journey around Italy and finding their way back to happiness.

What do you do when your best friend, Peyton, disappears in an Alaskan blizzard? You do what Echo Yazzie does, you set out on your dog sled and search for her. Despite a mad grizzly bear and poachers out to shoot anything that gets in their way, Echo braves the elements. Dodge Kingston fell in love with Echo in grade school. When she refused his proposal and a rift developed within his family, Dodge enlists in the Air Force and becomes a parachute jumper. After ten years, Dodge has returned home to find that his dad has been injured in a plane accident, and he must pick up the slack with the delivery service. Upon learning of Echo’s determination to find Peyton, Dodge is worried that she may meet with danger. Can Dodge protect Echo from the unknowns that await in the Alaskan wilderness? Will romance rekindle between Dodge and Echo? Read Sunrise, by Susan May Warren. This book, first in the Sky King Ranch series, is available in both regular and large print editions.

A Stranger in the Mirror, by Liv Constantine, starts out at a rapid pace and never lets you go. Imagine you are running away from something, but you don’t know who or what. It is dark and you are scared. You hope someone will stop and help you. You are hurt, but you don’t know why, and you don’t remember anything.

With the help of a Good Samaritan and his loving and nurturing wife who rescue her off the highway that night, she rebuilds her life from scratch. Addison begins a career in photography and falls in love, but still wonders about the life she can’t remember.

When someone from her past finds her, her carefully built, safe new world starts to crumble. He says he knows her, but is this person even who she is? This pager turner will keep you guessing, and make your skin crawl with the thought of this happening to you. You are who you think you are, or are you?