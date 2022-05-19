New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Hotel Portofino, by J. P. O’Connell
City on Fire, by Don Winslow
Summer Love, by Nancy Thayer
The Baxters (Baxter Family Prequel), by Karen Kingsbury
An Honest Lie, by Tarryn Fisher
Dream Town (Archer # 3), by David Baldacci
The Homewreckers, by Mary Kay Andrews
The Lioness, by Chris Bohjalian
A Healer’s Promise (Brides of Laurent # 2), by Misty M. Beller
West with Giraffes, by Lynda Rutledge
The Book of Cold Cases, by Simone St. James
To Tame a Cowboy (Colorado Cowboys # 3), by Jody Hedlund
When the Meadow Blooms, by Ann H. Gabhart
The Sweet Life (Cape Cod Creamery # 1), by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Turn to Me, by Becky Wade
When the Day Comes (Timeless # 1), by Gabrielle Meyer
Written on the Wind (The Blackstone Legacy # 2), by Elizabeth Camden
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance, by Alison Espach
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.