New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Fiction

Hotel Portofino, by J. P. O’Connell

City on Fire, by Don Winslow

Summer Love, by Nancy Thayer

The Baxters (Baxter Family Prequel), by Karen Kingsbury

An Honest Lie, by Tarryn Fisher

Dream Town (Archer # 3), by David Baldacci

The Homewreckers, by Mary Kay Andrews

The Lioness, by Chris Bohjalian

A Healer’s Promise (Brides of Laurent # 2), by Misty M. Beller

West with Giraffes, by Lynda Rutledge

The Book of Cold Cases, by Simone St. James

To Tame a Cowboy (Colorado Cowboys # 3), by Jody Hedlund

When the Meadow Blooms, by Ann H. Gabhart

The Sweet Life (Cape Cod Creamery # 1), by Suzanne Woods Fisher

Turn to Me, by Becky Wade

When the Day Comes (Timeless # 1), by Gabrielle Meyer

Written on the Wind (The Blackstone Legacy # 2), by Elizabeth Camden

Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance, by Alison Espach

