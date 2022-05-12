New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

New Large Print Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like any of these new large print books.

An Invincible Summer (Wyndham Beach # 1), by Mariah Stewart

Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown

The Tubman Command, by Elizabeth Cobbs

Bushwack, by Richard S. Wheeler

Fox Crossing (Fox Crossing, Maine # 1), by Melinda Metz

Crazy Like a Fox (Fox Crossing, Maine # 2), by Melinda Metz

Death and Texas, by William W. Johnstone

Hadley & Grace, by Suzanne Redfearn

The Collector’s Daughter: a Novel of the Discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb, by Gill Paul

The Violent Storm (Will Tanner # 7), by William W. Johnstone

The Shop on Royal Street (Royal Street # 1), by Karen White

Night Fall (Quantico Files # 1), by Nancy Mehl

Montana Dawn (McCutcheon Family # 1), by Caroline Fyffe

Lone Witness (Atlanta Justice # 2), by Rachel Dylan

Love of My Life, by Rosie Walsh

Counterfeit Lady Mysteries (Books 1-5), by Victoria Thompson

Maine Justice Series (Books 1-7), by Susan Page Davis

Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mysteries (Books 1-5), by Vicki Delany

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9-5:30