New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
New Large Print Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like any of these new large print books.
An Invincible Summer (Wyndham Beach # 1), by Mariah Stewart
Thick as Thieves, by Sandra Brown
The Tubman Command, by Elizabeth Cobbs
Bushwack, by Richard S. Wheeler
Fox Crossing (Fox Crossing, Maine # 1), by Melinda Metz
Crazy Like a Fox (Fox Crossing, Maine # 2), by Melinda Metz
Death and Texas, by William W. Johnstone
Hadley & Grace, by Suzanne Redfearn
The Collector’s Daughter: a Novel of the Discovery of Tutankhamun’s Tomb, by Gill Paul
The Violent Storm (Will Tanner # 7), by William W. Johnstone
The Shop on Royal Street (Royal Street # 1), by Karen White
Night Fall (Quantico Files # 1), by Nancy Mehl
Montana Dawn (McCutcheon Family # 1), by Caroline Fyffe
Lone Witness (Atlanta Justice # 2), by Rachel Dylan
Love of My Life, by Rosie Walsh
Counterfeit Lady Mysteries (Books 1-5), by Victoria Thompson
Maine Justice Series (Books 1-7), by Susan Page Davis
Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mysteries (Books 1-5), by Vicki Delany
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9-5:30