New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Beautiful, by Danielle Steel

Our Italian Summer, by Jennifer Probst

The Sweet Goodbye (Danny Barrett # 1), by Ron Corbett

Summer at the Cape, by RaeAnne Thayne

Wingwalkers, by Taylor Brown

I’ll be You, by Janelle Brown

The Recovery Agent (Gabriela Rose # 1), by Janet Evanovich

One Italian Summer, by Rebecca Serle

Count the Nights by Stars, by Michelle Shocklee

The Bookseller’s Promise (Amish Bookstore # 1), by Beth Wiseman

The Book Woman’s Daughter, by Kim Michele Richardson

A Valiant Deceit (Olive Bright Mysteries # 2), by Stephanie Graves

The Sacred Bridge (Leaphorn, Chee, & Manuelito # 7) , by Anne Hillerman

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books