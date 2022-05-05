New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Beautiful, by Danielle Steel
Our Italian Summer, by Jennifer Probst
The Sweet Goodbye (Danny Barrett # 1), by Ron Corbett
Summer at the Cape, by RaeAnne Thayne
Wingwalkers, by Taylor Brown
I’ll be You, by Janelle Brown
The Recovery Agent (Gabriela Rose # 1), by Janet Evanovich
One Italian Summer, by Rebecca Serle
Count the Nights by Stars, by Michelle Shocklee
The Bookseller’s Promise (Amish Bookstore # 1), by Beth Wiseman
The Book Woman’s Daughter, by Kim Michele Richardson
A Valiant Deceit (Olive Bright Mysteries # 2), by Stephanie Graves
The Sacred Bridge (Leaphorn, Chee, & Manuelito # 7) , by Anne Hillerman
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books