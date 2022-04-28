New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Non Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Here we are…on Route 66: a Journey down America’s Main Street, by Jim Hinkley

Rediscovering America: How the National Holidays Tell an Amazing Story about Who We Are, by Scott S. Powell

The Trials of Harry S. Truman: the Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953, by Jeffrey Frank.

Bone-Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case, by Charles Bosworth

50 States, 500 Campgrounds: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do, by Joseph R. Yogerst

The Total Camping Manual, by T. Edward Nickens

Riverman: an American Odyssey, by Ben McGrath

Lincoln and the Fight for Peach, by John P. Avlon

Gardens for the Soul: Sustainable and Stylish Outdoor Spaces, by Sara Bird

Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, by Ree Drummond

Washington’s Farewell: the Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations, by John P. Avlon

No-Dig Gardening: Raised Beds, Layered Gardens, and Other No-Till Techniques, by Bella Linde

The Gluten-Free Cookbook, by Cristian Broglia.

Miss Independent: a Simple 12-Step Plan to Start Investing and Grow Your Own Wealth, by Nicole Lapin

Library hours:

Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.