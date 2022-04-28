New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Non Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Here we are…on Route 66: a Journey down America’s Main Street, by Jim Hinkley
Rediscovering America: How the National Holidays Tell an Amazing Story about Who We Are, by Scott S. Powell
The Trials of Harry S. Truman: the Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953, by Jeffrey Frank.
Bone-Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case, by Charles Bosworth
50 States, 500 Campgrounds: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do, by Joseph R. Yogerst
The Total Camping Manual, by T. Edward Nickens
Riverman: an American Odyssey, by Ben McGrath
Lincoln and the Fight for Peach, by John P. Avlon
Gardens for the Soul: Sustainable and Stylish Outdoor Spaces, by Sara Bird
Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!, by Ree Drummond
Washington’s Farewell: the Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations, by John P. Avlon
No-Dig Gardening: Raised Beds, Layered Gardens, and Other No-Till Techniques, by Bella Linde
The Gluten-Free Cookbook, by Cristian Broglia.
Miss Independent: a Simple 12-Step Plan to Start Investing and Grow Your Own Wealth, by Nicole Lapin
Library hours:
Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.