New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
The Younger Wife, by Sally Hepworth
The Investigator (Lettie Davenport # 1), by John Sandford
A Family Affair, by Robyn Carr
The Wedding Veil, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
The Lifeguards, by Amanda Eyre Ward
Three Debts Paid (Daniel Pitt # 5), by Anne Perry
The Catch (US Marshals # 3), by Lisa Harris
The Lady’s Mine, by Francine Rivers
When the Crow’s Away (Evenfall Witches B&B Mysteries # 2), by Auralee Wallace
A Hundred Crickets Singing, by Cathy Gohlke
Hidden Treasures: a Novel of First Love, Second Chances, and the Hidden Stories of the Heart, by Michelle Adams
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.