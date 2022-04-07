New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
A Safe House (Stone Barrington # 61), by Stuart Woods
The Summer Getaway, by Susan Mallery
Nine Lives, by Peter Swanson
French Braid, by Anne Tyler
What Happened to the Bennetts, by Lisa Scottoline
The Lightning Rod (Zig & Zola # 2), by Brad Meltzer
The Element of Love (Lumber Baron’s Daughters # 1), by Mary Connealy
All the Queen’s Men (Her Majesty the Queen Investigates # 2), by S. J. Bennett
A Cat on the Case (Witch Cats of Cambridge # 3), by Clea Simon
The Souls of Lost Lake, by Jaime Jo Wright
The Resting Place, by Camilla Sten
The Letter from Briarton Park (Houses of Yorkshire # 1), by Sarah E. Ladd
The Unsinkable Greta James, by Jennifer E. Smith
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.