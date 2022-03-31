New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Classic Literature
We have added several classic literature titles to our shelves! Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Ivanhoe, by Sir Walter Scott
The Three Musketeers, by Alexandre Dumas
The Jungle Books, by Rudyard Kipling
The Red Badge of Courage, by Stephen Crane
Frankenstein, or, The modern Prometheus, by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
The Odyssey of Homer, by Homer
The Arabian Nights
On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, by Charles Darwin
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, by William Shakespeare
Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, by D. H. Lawrence
Plato : the Republic, by Plato
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.