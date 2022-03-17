New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Run, Rose, Run, by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Shadows Reel (Joe Pickett # 22), by C. J. Box

High Stakes, by Danielle Steel

Killer View (Kendra Michaels # 9), by Roy Johansen

The Golden Couple, by Greer Hendricks

The Darkest Place (Robin Lockwood # 5), by Phillip Margolin

The Houseboat, by Dane Bahr

The Paris Apartment, by Lucy Foley

Reckless Girls, by Rachel Hawkins

Sundial, by Catriona Ward

Along the Rio Grande (Love on the Santa Fe # 1), by Tracie Peterson

Enchanting the Heiress (Hearts on the Heath # 3), by Kristi Ann Hunter

The Spark of Love (Mesquite Springs # 3), by Amanda Cabot

Looking for Leroy, by Melody Carlson

Bold Fortune (Fortunes of Lost Lake # 1), by Megan Crane

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.