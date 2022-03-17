New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Run, Rose, Run, by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
Shadows Reel (Joe Pickett # 22), by C. J. Box
High Stakes, by Danielle Steel
Killer View (Kendra Michaels # 9), by Roy Johansen
The Golden Couple, by Greer Hendricks
The Darkest Place (Robin Lockwood # 5), by Phillip Margolin
The Houseboat, by Dane Bahr
The Paris Apartment, by Lucy Foley
Reckless Girls, by Rachel Hawkins
Sundial, by Catriona Ward
Along the Rio Grande (Love on the Santa Fe # 1), by Tracie Peterson
Enchanting the Heiress (Hearts on the Heath # 3), by Kristi Ann Hunter
The Spark of Love (Mesquite Springs # 3), by Amanda Cabot
Looking for Leroy, by Melody Carlson
Bold Fortune (Fortunes of Lost Lake # 1), by Megan Crane
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.