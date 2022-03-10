New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Classic Literature
We have added several classic literature titles to our shelves! Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Gulliver’s Travels, by Jonathan Swift
Tales of Mystery and Imagination, by Edgar Allan Poe
Les Miserables, by Victor Hugo
Uncle Tom’s Cabin: or, Life among the Lowly, by Harriet Beecher Stowe
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, by Robert Louis Stevenson
The Federalist: or, The New Constitution
The Iliad of Homer
The Canterbury Tales, by Geoffrey Chaucer
The Poetry of Robert Frost
Tess of the d’Ubervilles, by Thomas Harvey
Don Quixote: the Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha, by Miguel de Cervantes Saavadra
Madame Bovary, by Gustave Flaubert
Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.