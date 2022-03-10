New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

We have added several classic literature titles to our shelves! Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Gulliver’s Travels, by Jonathan Swift

Tales of Mystery and Imagination, by Edgar Allan Poe

Les Miserables, by Victor Hugo

Uncle Tom’s Cabin: or, Life among the Lowly, by Harriet Beecher Stowe

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, by Robert Louis Stevenson

The Federalist: or, The New Constitution

The Iliad of Homer

The Canterbury Tales, by Geoffrey Chaucer

The Poetry of Robert Frost

Tess of the d’Ubervilles, by Thomas Harvey

Don Quixote: the Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha, by Miguel de Cervantes Saavadra

Madame Bovary, by Gustave Flaubert

Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.