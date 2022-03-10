Commission Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Thursday, February 24, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling was absent, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and County Clerk, Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0.

The minutes from February 17, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Rockhold was designated as Presiding Commissioner in Commissioner Ebeling’s absence, pursuant to RSMo § 49.070.

Sheriff Bryan Whitney discussed personnel issues with the Commission.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

Chris Bird, salesman for Martin Equipment, and Brett Peters, salesman for Altorfer, presented bids to the Commission for excavators. The Commission will make a selection on March 9th at 11:00 A.M.

The Commission signed court orders 85-2021 through 97-2021.

Tommy Small, representative of Knox County Stone, discussed rock pricing with the Commission.

The Commission obtained a bid for gasoline via telephone from MFA for $3.07. Commissioner Wiggins moved to contract gasoline for the sheriff’s department and road and bridge department beginning April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 at the price quoted. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 2-0. The Commission waived the competitive bid requirement as allowed by RSMo § 50.783 because of the use of the petro-cards already established.

The Commission received confirmation from Paula Gough, MoDOT District Engineer, that the bridge on Scotland County Route C is scheduled for replacement with a planned letting date of April 2022 and a planned award date of May 2022. The plans have been submitted to MoDOT’s Central Office. MoDOT will provide further communication to the public once the project has been awarded.

Seeing no further business, the Commission adjourned the meeting at 12:05 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner, Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Brent Rockhold, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, County Clerk, and Batina Dodge.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Motion carried 3-0.

The minutes from February 24, 2022 were presented. Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the regular session minutes; seconded by Commissioner Rockhold. Motion carried 2-0 with Presiding Commissioner Ebeling abstaining.

Jeff Cline inquired about rock for a county road.

The Commission approved a request for use of the courthouse lawn for the Antique Fair August 22 through August 28.

Michael Billings, Road and Bridge Supervisor, met with the Commission to discuss equipment issues and plan upcoming projects.

The Commission signed court orders 98-2021 through 101-2021.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and MoDOT recognized Scotland County for having zero traffic fatalities during 2021.

Tommy Small, representative of Knox County Stone, presented new rock pricing to the Commission.

The Commission approved a service agreement with GeoComm to provide mapping services through the grant provided by the Missouri 911 Services Board.

Freddie Henderson inquired about spotty rock application on County Road 861.

Commissioner Rockhold moved to rescind Ordinance 09-01. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Wiggins. Commissioner Wiggins moved to postpone the vote until March 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Greg Probst presented the Commission with a proclamation for Thank a Farmer Week. Commissioner Wiggins moved to issue the proclamation. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Rockhold and carried 3-0.

Aaron McVicker, engineer for McClure Engineering, called the Commission to provide an update on Project BRO-B099(23).

Seeing no further business, Presiding Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:07 P.M.

The Scotland County Commission adjourned to meet in regular session on Thursday, March 3, 2022.