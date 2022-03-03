New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Calder Grit (Calder Brand # 2), by Janet Dailey
Red Burning Sky, by Tom Young
Diablo Mesa (Nora Kelly # 3), by Douglas J. Preston
The Last Grand Duchess, by Bryn Turnbull
Beach Wedding, by Michael Ledwidge
This Might Hurt, by Stephanie Wrobel
The Berlin Exchange, by Joseph Kanon
The Cage, by Bonnie Kistler
Abandoned in Death (In Death # 54), by J. D. Robb
The Nature of a Lady (The Secrets of the Isles # 1), by Roseanna M. White
Her Darling Mr. Day (American Royalty # 2), by Grace Hitchcock
Never Leave Me (Waters of Time # 2), by Jody Hedlund
Proposing Mischief (The Joplin Chronicles # 2), by Regina Jennings
Boy Underground, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
