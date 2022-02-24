New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Gated Prey (Eve Ronin # 3), by Lee Goldberg

2 Sisters Detective Agency, by James Patterson

Quicksilver, by Dean R. Koontz

48 Hours to Kill: a Thriller, by Andrew Bourelle

Drawn by the Current (Windy City Saga # 3), by Jocelyn Green

Lights Out (SNAP Agency # 1), by Natalie Walters

City of the Dead (Alex Delaware # 37), by Jonathan Kellerman

Where the Last Rose Blooms (Heirloom Secrets # 3), by Ashley Clark

The Hunting, by Stephen Leather

Wish You Were Gone, by Kieran Scott

Circus of Wonders, by Elizabeth Macneal

Deadly Target (Rocky Mountain Courage # 2), by Elizabeth Goddard

Crosshairs (Natchez Trace Park Rangers # 3), by Patricia Bradley

Life Flight (Extreme Measures # 1), by Lynette Eason

To Disguise the Truth (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency # 3), by Jen Turano

A Christmas in the Alps, by Melody Carlson

The Lady of Galway Manor, by Jennifer Deibel

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.