New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Gated Prey (Eve Ronin # 3), by Lee Goldberg
2 Sisters Detective Agency, by James Patterson
Quicksilver, by Dean R. Koontz
48 Hours to Kill: a Thriller, by Andrew Bourelle
Drawn by the Current (Windy City Saga # 3), by Jocelyn Green
Lights Out (SNAP Agency # 1), by Natalie Walters
City of the Dead (Alex Delaware # 37), by Jonathan Kellerman
Where the Last Rose Blooms (Heirloom Secrets # 3), by Ashley Clark
The Hunting, by Stephen Leather
Wish You Were Gone, by Kieran Scott
Circus of Wonders, by Elizabeth Macneal
Deadly Target (Rocky Mountain Courage # 2), by Elizabeth Goddard
Crosshairs (Natchez Trace Park Rangers # 3), by Patricia Bradley
Life Flight (Extreme Measures # 1), by Lynette Eason
To Disguise the Truth (Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency # 3), by Jen Turano
A Christmas in the Alps, by Melody Carlson
The Lady of Galway Manor, by Jennifer Deibel
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
