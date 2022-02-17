New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

New Large Print Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like any of these new large print books.

How to Stitch an American Dream, by Jenny Doan (Founder Missouri Star Quilt Company)

The Trainwreckers (The Guns of Samuel Pritchard #4), by Sean Lynch

Chasing Shadows, by Lynn N. Austin

Home Sweet (Tiny) Home, by Melody Carlson

The Hope Chest, by Carolyn Brown

When the Missouri Ran Red, by Jim R. Woolard

Trace of Doubt, by DiAnn Mills

The Secret of Snow, by Viola Shipman

Just Haven’t Met You Yet, by Sophie Cousens

Shiloh (Kindred #2), by Lori Benton

The Last Thing She Ever Did, by Gregg Olsen

Wolfe Security 1 & 2, by Laura Griffin

Lone Star Legends 1 & 2, by Linda Broday

In Her Bones, by Kate Moretti

Hidden (Texas Murder Files # 1), by Laura Griffin

Home Remedy, by S. I. Soper

Miss Janie’s Girls, by Carolyn Brown

Sunrise (Sky King Ranch # 1), by Susan May Warren

Red Runs the River, by Lewis B. Patten

And the Devil Makes Five (O’Malley’s of Texas # 4), by Dusty Richards

Emerald Trails, by Jackson Gregory

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9-5:30