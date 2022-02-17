New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
New Large Print Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like any of these new large print books.
How to Stitch an American Dream, by Jenny Doan (Founder Missouri Star Quilt Company)
The Trainwreckers (The Guns of Samuel Pritchard #4), by Sean Lynch
Chasing Shadows, by Lynn N. Austin
Home Sweet (Tiny) Home, by Melody Carlson
The Hope Chest, by Carolyn Brown
When the Missouri Ran Red, by Jim R. Woolard
Trace of Doubt, by DiAnn Mills
The Secret of Snow, by Viola Shipman
Just Haven’t Met You Yet, by Sophie Cousens
Shiloh (Kindred #2), by Lori Benton
The Last Thing She Ever Did, by Gregg Olsen
Wolfe Security 1 & 2, by Laura Griffin
Lone Star Legends 1 & 2, by Linda Broday
In Her Bones, by Kate Moretti
Hidden (Texas Murder Files # 1), by Laura Griffin
Home Remedy, by S. I. Soper
Miss Janie’s Girls, by Carolyn Brown
Sunrise (Sky King Ranch # 1), by Susan May Warren
Red Runs the River, by Lewis B. Patten
And the Devil Makes Five (O’Malley’s of Texas # 4), by Dusty Richards
Emerald Trails, by Jackson Gregory
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9-5:30