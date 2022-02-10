New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

February Staff Favorites

Hours are Monday-Friday 9-5:30.

The library staff recommends these books as some of their recent favorite reads. Please call or stop by to reserve any of these books.

What do you do when you have been replaced by a robot? That is the dilemma Sonny Dunes, a meteorologist in sunny California, is facing. At fifty years of age, you turn tail and return to your hometown in cold, snowy Michigan where memories are not always good ones. A college acquaintance offers her a job at a local television station. The only problem is someone at the station is trying to destroy her reputation due to jealousy and the desire of the job as head meteorologist. Join Sunny as she tries to build her following as she covers every winter event in the area. Will she find romance or heartache? Read The Secret of Snow, by Viola Shipman. This book is available in both regular and large print, and eBook, as well as audio book.

Storey’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills: 214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do is the new book being brought to you by the how-to-experts at Storey Publishing Company. If you want to learn to be more self-sufficient, this is a great book to help you get started. Each “skill” is broken down into simple steps with clearly illustrated instructions to help you understand and master it. It is the perfect book to help you learn a new skill or find a new hobby.

Jodi Picoult’s new book, Wish You Were Here, brings the Covid-19 pandemic to life. Diane feels like her life is going perfectly to plan. She and her boyfriend live and work in New York. He is a surgeon, she is an associate specialist for an upscale art gallery. Diane and her boyfriend plan an adventure to the Galapagos Islands. However, she ends up going without him when the pandemic worsens and he is forced to stay and work endless shifts.

The world she escapes to on the island remote, but is locked down due to Covid. With her hotel room unavailable, she is “adopted into a local family and grows unbreakable bonds.

There is a surprise twist that will leave you reeling, and questioning the endless capabilities of the human mind.

The Ladies’ Midnight Swimming Club, by Faith Hogan, is a story of friendship set in Ballycove, Ireland. Elizabeth’s husband, the town doctor, dies and leaves her with his staggering gambling debt. Facing the possible loss of her home and the health clinic attached to her house, she looks for a solution to re-open the practice. Lucy, the daughter of Elizabeth’s best friend Jo, volunteers to work at the clinic until Elizabeth can find a permanent solution. Elizabeth and Lucy soon join Jo in her much loved midnight swims in the Irish Sea. Their swims inspire them to host a fundraiser for a local hospice.