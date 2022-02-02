New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Have you noticed our book lists have been shorter the past couple of months? Are you having problems finding anything new on the library shelves that you haven’t already read? The supply chain issues that are plaguing the country have hit the library.

Book publication dates have been pushed back or totally cancelled, and many of our book orders are on long backorders.

The Maid, by Nita Prose

The Good Son, by Jacquelyn Mitchard

Greenwich Park, by Katherine Faulkner

The Accomplice, by Lisa Lutz

The School Mistress (Emerson Pass Historicals # 1), by Tess Thompson

The Spinster (Emerson Pass Historicals # 2), by Tess Thompson

The Scholar (Emerson Pass Historicals # 3), by Tess Thompson

The Problem Child (Emerson Pass Historicals # 4), by Tess Thompson

Under the Color of Law (Trevor Finnegan # 1), by

Aaron Philip Clark

Incarnate (The Marked # 5), by Bianca Scardoni

Incipient (The Marked # 6), by Bianca Scardoni

Library hours: Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.