New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Have you noticed our book lists have been shorter the past couple of months? Are you having problems finding anything new on the library shelves that you haven’t already read? The supply chain issues that are plaguing the country have hit the library.
Book publication dates have been pushed back or totally cancelled, and many of our book orders are on long backorders.
The Maid, by Nita Prose
The Good Son, by Jacquelyn Mitchard
Greenwich Park, by Katherine Faulkner
The Accomplice, by Lisa Lutz
The School Mistress (Emerson Pass Historicals # 1), by Tess Thompson
The Spinster (Emerson Pass Historicals # 2), by Tess Thompson
The Scholar (Emerson Pass Historicals # 3), by Tess Thompson
The Problem Child (Emerson Pass Historicals # 4), by Tess Thompson
Under the Color of Law (Trevor Finnegan # 1), by
Aaron Philip Clark
Incarnate (The Marked # 5), by Bianca Scardoni
Incipient (The Marked # 6), by Bianca Scardoni
Library hours: Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.