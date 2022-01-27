New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Much Ado About a Latte (Maple Falls Romance # 2), by Kathleen Fuller

When You are Mine, by Michael Robotham

A Stranger’s Game, by Colleen Coble

Just Like the Other Girls, by Claire Douglas

One Step Too Far (Frankie Elkin # 2), by Lisa Gardner

Lightning in a Mirror (Fogg Lake # 3), by Jayne Ann Krentz

Find Me, by Alafair Burke

The Last Dance of the Debutante, by Julia Kelly

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.