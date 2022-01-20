New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
The Sorority Murder, by Allison Brennan
The Last House on the Street, by Diane Chamberlain
Invisible, by Danielle Steel
Child in the Valley, by Gordy Sauer
The Horsewoman, by James Patterson
Watching Over You (McKenzies of Ridge Trail # 3), by Lori Foster
The Paris Detective: Three Detective Luc Moncrief Thrillers, by James Patterson
How to Book a Murder (Starlight Bookshop Mystery #1), by Cynthia G. Kuhn
The Invisible Man; The Island of Dr. Moreau, by H. G. Wells
The Time Machine; The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells
Library hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.