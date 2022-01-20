New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

The Sorority Murder, by Allison Brennan

The Last House on the Street, by Diane Chamberlain

Invisible, by Danielle Steel

Child in the Valley, by Gordy Sauer

The Horsewoman, by James Patterson

Watching Over You (McKenzies of Ridge Trail # 3), by Lori Foster

The Paris Detective: Three Detective Luc Moncrief Thrillers, by James Patterson

How to Book a Murder (Starlight Bookshop Mystery #1), by Cynthia G. Kuhn

The Invisible Man; The Island of Dr. Moreau, by H. G. Wells

The Time Machine; The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells

Library hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.