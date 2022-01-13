New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Classic Literature
We have added several classic literature titles to our shelves! Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
The Life and Strange Surprising Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, by Daniel Defoe
The Last of the Mohicans, by James Fenimore Cooper
Dracula, by Bram Stoker
The History of Tom Jones: a Foundling, by Henry Fielding
Wuthering Heights, by Emily Bronte
The Pilgrim’s Progress From This World to That Which is to Come, by John Bunyan
Animal Farm: a Fairy Tale, by George Orwell
Of Mice and Men, by John Steinbeck
The Brothers Karamazov, by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Vanity Fair: a Novel Without a Hero, by William Makepeace Thackeray
A Farewell to Arms, by Ernest Hemingway
Candide: or, Optimism, by Voltaire
The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri
The Sound and the Fury, by William Faulkner
Anna Karenina, by Leo Tolstoy
Library hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.