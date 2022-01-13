New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Classic Literature

We have added several classic literature titles to our shelves! Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

The Life and Strange Surprising Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, by Daniel Defoe

The Last of the Mohicans, by James Fenimore Cooper

Dracula, by Bram Stoker

The History of Tom Jones: a Foundling, by Henry Fielding

Wuthering Heights, by Emily Bronte

The Pilgrim’s Progress From This World to That Which is to Come, by John Bunyan

Animal Farm: a Fairy Tale, by George Orwell

Of Mice and Men, by John Steinbeck

The Brothers Karamazov, by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Vanity Fair: a Novel Without a Hero, by William Makepeace Thackeray

A Farewell to Arms, by Ernest Hemingway

Candide: or, Optimism, by Voltaire

The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri

The Sound and the Fury, by William Faulkner

Anna Karenina, by Leo Tolstoy

Library hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.