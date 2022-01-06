New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Criminal Mischief (Stone Barrington #60), by Stuart Woods
The Girl Who Could Breathe Under Water, by Erin Bartels
The Incredible Winston Browne, by Sean Dietrich
The Dark Hours (Ballard and Bosch # 4), by Michael Connelly
An Amish Quilting Bee: three stories, by Amy Clipston, Kathleen Fuller, Shelley Shepard Gray
Dark Night: a Mystery (Alaska Wild # 3), by Paige Shelton
Do I Know You?: a Novel of Suspense, by Sarah Strohmeyer
The Last Season, by Jenny Judson
The Hunger of Crows: a Novel, by Richard Chiappone
The Ex Hex: a Novel, by Erin Sterling
Shadows of Swanford Abbey, by Julie Klassen
Payback’s a Witch, by Lana Harper
What’s Done in Darkness: a Novel, by Laura McHugh
One Night, New York, by Lara Thompson
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.