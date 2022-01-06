New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Criminal Mischief (Stone Barrington #60), by Stuart Woods

The Girl Who Could Breathe Under Water, by Erin Bartels

The Incredible Winston Browne, by Sean Dietrich

The Dark Hours (Ballard and Bosch # 4), by Michael Connelly

An Amish Quilting Bee: three stories, by Amy Clipston, Kathleen Fuller, Shelley Shepard Gray

Dark Night: a Mystery (Alaska Wild # 3), by Paige Shelton

Do I Know You?: a Novel of Suspense, by Sarah Strohmeyer

The Last Season, by Jenny Judson

The Hunger of Crows: a Novel, by Richard Chiappone

The Ex Hex: a Novel, by Erin Sterling

Shadows of Swanford Abbey, by Julie Klassen

Payback’s a Witch, by Lana Harper

What’s Done in Darkness: a Novel, by Laura McHugh

One Night, New York, by Lara Thompson

