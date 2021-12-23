New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

New DVD Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

The library is open! Stop by or gives us a call if you would like to check out any of these new DVDs.

New Amsterdam. Season 3

Call the Midwife. Season 10

God’s not Dead: We the People

Respect

Chicago Med. Season 6

Friends. The Complete Series

When Calls the Heart. Home for Christmas; The Greatest Christmas Wish

12 Mighty Orphans

Letters to God

Arrow. The Complete Series

Once Upon a Time. The Complete Series

The Big Bang Theory. The Complete Series

Sisters. Season 6

The Good Wife. The Complete Series

The Good Witch. Season 7

A Fixer Upper Mystery. 3 Movie Collection

Carol’s Second Act.The Complete Series

Frozen in Love;

Winter Castle ;

Amazing Winter Romance

Roadhouse Romance

Mission: Impossible. The Complete TV Series

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.