New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

New DVD Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
The library is open! Stop by or gives us a call if you would like to check out any of these new DVDs.
New Amsterdam. Season 3
Call the Midwife. Season 10
God’s not Dead: We the People
Respect
Chicago Med. Season 6
Friends. The Complete Series
When Calls the Heart. Home for Christmas; The Greatest Christmas Wish
12 Mighty Orphans
Letters to God
Arrow. The Complete Series
Once Upon a Time. The Complete Series
The Big Bang Theory. The Complete Series
Sisters. Season 6
The Good Wife. The Complete Series
The Good Witch. Season 7
A Fixer Upper Mystery. 3 Movie Collection
Carol’s Second Act.The Complete Series
Frozen in Love;
Winter Castle ;
Amazing Winter Romance
Roadhouse Romance
Mission: Impossible. The Complete TV Series
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.