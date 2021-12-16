New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Wish You Were Here, by Jodi Picoult
The Wish, by Nicholas Sparks
Autopsy: a Scarpetta novel (Kay Scarpetta #25), by Patricia Daniels Cornwell
The Jailhouse Lawyer, by James Patterson
Flying Angels, by Danielle Steel
The Midnight Lock (Lincoln Rhyme #15), by Jeffery Deaver
The Apollo Murders, by Chris Hadfield
The Place We Call Home, by Faith Hogan
The Secret of Snow, by Viola Shipman
The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon, by Glenda Young
The House Guests, by Emilie Richards
A Splendid Ruin, by Megan Chance
A Season of Change (Amish Inn #3), by Beth Wiseman
Riverbend Gap (Riverband Romance #1) (Large Print), by Denise Hunter
Dark Intercept (Shepherds #1) (Large Print), by Brian Andrews
To the River’s End: a Novel of the American Frontier (Large Print), by William W. Johnstone
The Dime Novelist: a Novel Based on the Life of Ned Buntline (West of the Big River #9) (Large Print), by Clay More
The Romancing of Evangeline Ipswich (Three Little Girls Dressed in Blue #3), by Marcia Lynn McClure
