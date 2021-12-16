New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Wish You Were Here, by Jodi Picoult

The Wish, by Nicholas Sparks

Autopsy: a Scarpetta novel (Kay Scarpetta #25), by Patricia Daniels Cornwell

The Jailhouse Lawyer, by James Patterson

Flying Angels, by Danielle Steel

The Midnight Lock (Lincoln Rhyme #15), by Jeffery Deaver

The Apollo Murders, by Chris Hadfield

The Place We Call Home, by Faith Hogan

The Secret of Snow, by Viola Shipman

The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon, by Glenda Young

The House Guests, by Emilie Richards

A Splendid Ruin, by Megan Chance

A Season of Change (Amish Inn #3), by Beth Wiseman

Riverbend Gap (Riverband Romance #1) (Large Print), by Denise Hunter

Dark Intercept (Shepherds #1) (Large Print), by Brian Andrews

To the River’s End: a Novel of the American Frontier (Large Print), by William W. Johnstone

The Dime Novelist: a Novel Based on the Life of Ned Buntline (West of the Big River #9) (Large Print), by Clay More

The Romancing of Evangeline Ipswich (Three Little Girls Dressed in Blue #3), by Marcia Lynn McClure

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

