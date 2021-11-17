New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
Better off Dead (Jack Reacher # 26), by Lee Child
A Christmas Courtship (Berlin Bookmobile # 3), by Shelley Shepard Gray
Over My Dead Body (William Warwick # 4), by Jefffrey Archer
The Fastest Way to Fall, by Denise Williams
Celebration at Christmas Cove (Sea Spray Island Romance # 1), by Carrie Jansen
Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight (Stephanie Plum # 28), by Janet Evanovich
As the Wicked Watch (Jordan Manning # 1), by Tamron Hall
Forgiving Paris, by Karen Kingsbury
Jewel of the Nile (Large Print), by Tessa Afshar
The Wish Book Christmas (Large Print), by Lynn N. Austin
Lost Mountain
Pass (Large Print) (Trusty Dawson #1), by Larry D. Sweazy
The Sheriff: a Novel Based on the Life of Commodore Perry Owens (Large Print) (West of the Big River # 8), by Chuck Tyrell
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.