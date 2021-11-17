New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

Better off Dead (Jack Reacher # 26), by Lee Child

A Christmas Courtship (Berlin Bookmobile # 3), by Shelley Shepard Gray

Over My Dead Body (William Warwick # 4), by Jefffrey Archer

The Fastest Way to Fall, by Denise Williams

Celebration at Christmas Cove (Sea Spray Island Romance # 1), by Carrie Jansen

Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight (Stephanie Plum # 28), by Janet Evanovich

As the Wicked Watch (Jordan Manning # 1), by Tamron Hall

Forgiving Paris, by Karen Kingsbury

Jewel of the Nile (Large Print), by Tessa Afshar

The Wish Book Christmas (Large Print), by Lynn N. Austin

Lost Mountain

Pass (Large Print) (Trusty Dawson #1), by Larry D. Sweazy

The Sheriff: a Novel Based on the Life of Commodore Perry Owens (Large Print) (West of the Big River # 8), by Chuck Tyrell

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.