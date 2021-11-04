New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
The library is open! Stop by or gives us a call if you would like to check out any of these new DVDs.
F9: the Fast Saga
Grey’s Anatomy, Seasons 1-5
That 70’s Show: The Complete Series
When Calls the Heart. Pre-Wedding Jitters; Changing Times
Chicago Fire: Season 9
NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12
NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service : Season 18
Mission: Impossible. The Complete TV Seasons 1-4
Grimm. The Complete Series
Peter Rabbit 2
Chicago P. D. Season 8
Luca
Just My Type; Harvest Love
Sisters. Seasons 1-5
Murder, She Baked: The Complete Movie Collection
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Series
Manifest: Seasons 1 & 2
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Starsky & Hutch: Seasons 1 & 2
Clue: the Movie
Space Jam: a New Legacy
Blithe Spirit
Supernatural:The 15th & Final Season
Canterbury’s Law. The Complete Series
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.