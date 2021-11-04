New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The library is open! Stop by or gives us a call if you would like to check out any of these new DVDs.

F9: the Fast Saga

Grey’s Anatomy, Seasons 1-5

That 70’s Show: The Complete Series

When Calls the Heart. Pre-Wedding Jitters; Changing Times

Chicago Fire: Season 9

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service : Season 18

Mission: Impossible. The Complete TV Seasons 1-4

Grimm. The Complete Series

Peter Rabbit 2

Chicago P. D. Season 8

Luca

Just My Type; Harvest Love

Sisters. Seasons 1-5

Murder, She Baked: The Complete Movie Collection

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Series

Manifest: Seasons 1 & 2

The Good Doctor: Season 1

Starsky & Hutch: Seasons 1 & 2

Clue: the Movie

Space Jam: a New Legacy

Blithe Spirit

Supernatural:The 15th & Final Season

Canterbury’s Law. The Complete Series

Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.