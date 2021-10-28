New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

The Judge’s List, by John Grisham

Christmas in Peachtree Bluff (Peachtree Bluff #4), by Kristy Woodson Harvey

The Missing Sister (Seven Sisters #7), by Lucinda Riley

It’s a Wonderful Woof (Chet & Bernie #12), by Spencer Quinn

State of Terror, by Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hidden (Lost and Found #1), by Fern Michaels

The Party Crasher, by Sophie Kinsella

The Butler, by Danielle Steel

Dear Santa, by Debbie Macomber

Possession, by Katie Lowe

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.