New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
The Judge’s List, by John Grisham
Christmas in Peachtree Bluff (Peachtree Bluff #4), by Kristy Woodson Harvey
The Missing Sister (Seven Sisters #7), by Lucinda Riley
It’s a Wonderful Woof (Chet & Bernie #12), by Spencer Quinn
State of Terror, by Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hidden (Lost and Found #1), by Fern Michaels
The Party Crasher, by Sophie Kinsella
The Butler, by Danielle Steel
Dear Santa, by Debbie Macomber
Possession, by Katie Lowe
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.