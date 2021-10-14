New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
Adult Non-Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you would like to reserve any of these titles. Curbside service is available.
Homebrewed Vinegar: How to Ferment 60 Delicious Varieties, by Kirsten Shockey
Garden Allies: the Insects, Birds & Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving. by Frederique Lavoipierre
The New Pallet Book: Ingenious DIY Projects for the Home, Garden, and Homestead, by Chris Peterson
Fiery Ferments: 70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys…., by Kristen Shockey
The Lives They Saved: the Untold Story of Medics, Mariners and the Incredible Boatlift That Evacuated Nearly 300,000 People from New York City on 9/11, by Douglas L. Keeney
The Breast Cancer Book: a Trusted Guide for You and Your Loved Ones, by Kenneth D. Miller
Herbal Antivirals: Natural Remedies for Emerging & Resistant Viral Infections, by Stephen Harrod Buhner
The Drought Resilient Farm, by Dale Strickler
Family Handyman Whole Use Repair Guide
Sincerely Your Autistic Child: What People on the Autism Spectrum Wish Their Parents Knew About Growing Up, Acceptance, and Identity
Chasing Ghosts: a Tour of Our Fascination with Spirits and the Supernatural, by Marc Hartzman
Design a Healthy Home, by Oliver Heath
Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, by Casey N. Cep
Fermented Vegetables: Creative Recipes for Fermenting 64 Vegetables & Herbs…, by Kirsten Shockey
Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Strategies and Recipes for Creating Amazing Meals in Small Spaces, by Anne Mahle
Murder at the Mission: a Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of lies and the Taking of the American West. bv Blaine Harden
Library Hours:
Monday-Friday
9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.