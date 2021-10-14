New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Non-Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you would like to reserve any of these titles. Curbside service is available.

Homebrewed Vinegar: How to Ferment 60 Delicious Varieties, by Kirsten Shockey

Garden Allies: the Insects, Birds & Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving. by Frederique Lavoipierre

The New Pallet Book: Ingenious DIY Projects for the Home, Garden, and Homestead, by Chris Peterson

Fiery Ferments: 70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys…., by Kristen Shockey

The Lives They Saved: the Untold Story of Medics, Mariners and the Incredible Boatlift That Evacuated Nearly 300,000 People from New York City on 9/11, by Douglas L. Keeney

The Breast Cancer Book: a Trusted Guide for You and Your Loved Ones, by Kenneth D. Miller

Herbal Antivirals: Natural Remedies for Emerging & Resistant Viral Infections, by Stephen Harrod Buhner

The Drought Resilient Farm, by Dale Strickler

Family Handyman Whole Use Repair Guide

Sincerely Your Autistic Child: What People on the Autism Spectrum Wish Their Parents Knew About Growing Up, Acceptance, and Identity

Chasing Ghosts: a Tour of Our Fascination with Spirits and the Supernatural, by Marc Hartzman

Design a Healthy Home, by Oliver Heath

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee, by Casey N. Cep

Fermented Vegetables: Creative Recipes for Fermenting 64 Vegetables & Herbs…, by Kirsten Shockey

Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Strategies and Recipes for Creating Amazing Meals in Small Spaces, by Anne Mahle

Murder at the Mission: a Frontier Killing, Its Legacy of lies and the Taking of the American West. bv Blaine Harden

Library Hours:

Monday-Friday

9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.