New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
When Ghosts Come Home, by Wiley Cash
An Impossible Promise (Providence Falls #2), by Jude Deveraux
The Last House on Needless Street, by Catriona Ward
Never Saw Me Coming, by Vera Kurian
The Forest of Vanishing Stars, by Kristin Harmel
The Man Who Died Twice (Thursday Murder Club #2), by Richard Osman
August’s Eyes, by Glenn Rolfe
Christmas at the Amish Bakeshop, by Shelley Shepard Gray
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.