New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
New Large Print Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like any of these new large print books.
Winner Takes All (The Millionaires Club #1), by Sandra Kitt
A Song for the Road, by Kathleen M. Basi
The Stolen Stallion (Silvertip), by Max Brand
His Pretend Amish Bride (Unexpected Amish Blessings #2), by Rachel J. Good
His Accidental Amish Family (Unexpected Amish Blessings #3), by Rachel J. Good
The Titanic Sisters, by Patricia Falvey
Pilgrim, by Ray Hogan
A Lady in Attendance, by Rachel Fordham
The Bewitching Of Amoretta Ipswich (Three Little Girls Dressed In Blue #1), by Marcia Lynn McClure
Is It Any Wonder, by Courtney Walsh
The Secret Bliss of Calliope Ipswich (Three Little Girls Dressed In Blue #2), by Marcia Lynn McClure
‘Til I Want No More, by Robin W. Pearson
The Curator’s Daughter, by Melanie Dobson
The Bandit: A Novel Based On the Life of Sam Bass (West of the Big River #6), by Jerry Guin
Hell’s Jaw Pass (Wolf Stockburn #2), by Max O’Hara
Please call 465-7042 if you wish to reserve any of these titles.