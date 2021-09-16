New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

Survive The Night, by Riley Sager

Stronger Than You Know (McKenzies of Ridge Trail #2), by Lori Foster

If It Rains, by Jennifer L. Wright

The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery, by Amanda Cox

The Other Passenger, by Louise Candlish

Such a Quiet Place, by Megan Megan Miranda

Destined for You (Ladies of the Lake #1), by Tracie Peterson

Since You’ve Been Gone (Restoring Heritage #3), by Tari Faris

Interview with the Vampire (Vampire Chronicles #1), by Anne Rice

The Healing of Natalie Curtis, by Jane Kirkpatrick

High Stakes, by Iris Johansen

The Heron’s Cry (Two Rivers #2), by Ann Cleeves

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.