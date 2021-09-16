New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
Survive The Night, by Riley Sager
Stronger Than You Know (McKenzies of Ridge Trail #2), by Lori Foster
If It Rains, by Jennifer L. Wright
The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery, by Amanda Cox
The Other Passenger, by Louise Candlish
Such a Quiet Place, by Megan Megan Miranda
Destined for You (Ladies of the Lake #1), by Tracie Peterson
Since You’ve Been Gone (Restoring Heritage #3), by Tari Faris
Interview with the Vampire (Vampire Chronicles #1), by Anne Rice
The Healing of Natalie Curtis, by Jane Kirkpatrick
High Stakes, by Iris Johansen
The Heron’s Cry (Two Rivers #2), by Ann Cleeves
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.