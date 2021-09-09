New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

Billy Summers, by Stephen King

Carved in Stone (Blackstone Legacy # 1), by Elizabeth Camden

The Barrister and the Letter of Marque, by Todd M. Johnson

Crossed Lines (Love Along the Wires # 2), by Jennifer Delamere

You Can Run, by Karen Cleveland

Whiplash (The Champions # 2), by Janet Dailey

Class Act (Stone Barrington # 58), by Stuart Woods

To Love and to Perish (Felicity Philips Investigates # 1), by Steve Higgs

Hostile Intent (Danger Never Sleeps # 4), by Lynette Eason

A Warrior’s Heart (Brides of Laurent # 1), by Misty M. Beller

The Guide, by Peter Heller

Under the Bayou Moon, by Valerie Fraser Luesse

1984, by George Orwell

In My Dreams I Hold a Knife, by Ashley Winstead

How to Kill Your

Best Friend, by Lexie Elliott

Pug Actually, by Matt Dunn

The Light of Luna Park, by Addison Armstrong

Count the Ways, by Joyce Maynard

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.