New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
Billy Summers, by Stephen King
Carved in Stone (Blackstone Legacy # 1), by Elizabeth Camden
The Barrister and the Letter of Marque, by Todd M. Johnson
Crossed Lines (Love Along the Wires # 2), by Jennifer Delamere
You Can Run, by Karen Cleveland
Whiplash (The Champions # 2), by Janet Dailey
Class Act (Stone Barrington # 58), by Stuart Woods
To Love and to Perish (Felicity Philips Investigates # 1), by Steve Higgs
Hostile Intent (Danger Never Sleeps # 4), by Lynette Eason
A Warrior’s Heart (Brides of Laurent # 1), by Misty M. Beller
The Guide, by Peter Heller
Under the Bayou Moon, by Valerie Fraser Luesse
1984, by George Orwell
In My Dreams I Hold a Knife, by Ashley Winstead
How to Kill Your
Best Friend, by Lexie Elliott
Pug Actually, by Matt Dunn
The Light of Luna Park, by Addison Armstrong
Count the Ways, by Joyce Maynard
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.