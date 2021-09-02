New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
Adult Non Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.
The Complete Cat Breed Book
Storey’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills: 214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do
New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story, by Winifred Gallagher
Backroads of the Great American West: Your Guide to Great Day Trips and Weekend Getaways
Canned: Quick and Easy Recipes That Get the Most Out of Tinned Food, by Theo A. Michaels
Build Your Own Farm Tools: Equipment & Systems for the Small-Scale Farm & Market Garden, by Josh Volk
Making Native American Hunting, Fighting, and Survival Tools, by Monte Burch
Mountain Man Skills: Hunting, Trapping, Woodwork, and More
Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away
Clanlands: Whiskey, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, by Sam Heughan
Vaccines for Dummies, by Megan Coffee
The Religions Book
The Bible Book
Natural History:
the Ultimate Visual Guide to Everything on Earth
Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science, by Erika Engelhaupt
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:30 pm
Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.