New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

Adult Non Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books. Curbside service is available.

The Complete Cat Breed Book

Storey’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills: 214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do

New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story, by Winifred Gallagher

Backroads of the Great American West: Your Guide to Great Day Trips and Weekend Getaways

Canned: Quick and Easy Recipes That Get the Most Out of Tinned Food, by Theo A. Michaels

Build Your Own Farm Tools: Equipment & Systems for the Small-Scale Farm & Market Garden, by Josh Volk

Making Native American Hunting, Fighting, and Survival Tools, by Monte Burch

Mountain Man Skills: Hunting, Trapping, Woodwork, and More

Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away

Clanlands: Whiskey, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, by Sam Heughan

Vaccines for Dummies, by Megan Coffee

The Religions Book

The Bible Book

Natural History:

the Ultimate Visual Guide to Everything on Earth

Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science, by Erika Engelhaupt

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 am-5:30 pm

Please call 465-7042 to reserve books by phone.