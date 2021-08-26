New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Adult Fiction

Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.

Bloodless (Pendergast #20), by Douglas J. Preston

No Journey Too Far (McAlister family # 2), by Carrie Turansky

Along a Storied Trail, by Ann H. Gabhart

Viral, by Robin Cook

The Singing Trees, by Boo Walker

Complications, by Danielle Steel

Nine Lives, by Danielle Steel

The Noise, by James Patterson

Vortex (FBI Thriller # 25), by Catherine Coulter

An Amish Schoolroom: Three Stories

Rock the Boat, by Beck Dorey-Stein

Down Range (Garrett Kohl # 1), by Taylor Moore

The Women’s March: a Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession, by Jennifer Chiaverini

The Bachelor, by Andrew Palmer

Mrs. March, by Virginia Feito

Love’s Dwelling (Amish Blessings # 1), by Kelly Irvin

Wings of Fury (Wings of Fury # 1), by Emily R. King

For the Wolf (The Wilderwood # 1), by Hannah Whitten

The Morgans (Large Print), by William W. Johnstone

The Forty-Niners: a Novel Based on the California Gold Seekers (West of the Big River # 5) (Large Print), by Charlie Steel

Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30

Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.