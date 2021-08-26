New Arrivals at Scotland County Memorial Library
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
Adult Fiction
Stop by or give us a call if you’d like to reserve any of these books.
Bloodless (Pendergast #20), by Douglas J. Preston
No Journey Too Far (McAlister family # 2), by Carrie Turansky
Along a Storied Trail, by Ann H. Gabhart
Viral, by Robin Cook
The Singing Trees, by Boo Walker
Complications, by Danielle Steel
Nine Lives, by Danielle Steel
The Noise, by James Patterson
Vortex (FBI Thriller # 25), by Catherine Coulter
An Amish Schoolroom: Three Stories
Rock the Boat, by Beck Dorey-Stein
Down Range (Garrett Kohl # 1), by Taylor Moore
The Women’s March: a Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession, by Jennifer Chiaverini
The Bachelor, by Andrew Palmer
Mrs. March, by Virginia Feito
Love’s Dwelling (Amish Blessings # 1), by Kelly Irvin
Wings of Fury (Wings of Fury # 1), by Emily R. King
For the Wolf (The Wilderwood # 1), by Hannah Whitten
The Morgans (Large Print), by William W. Johnstone
The Forty-Niners: a Novel Based on the California Gold Seekers (West of the Big River # 5) (Large Print), by Charlie Steel
Library hours: Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30
Please call 465-7042 to reserve any of these books.