Library Card Sign-Up Month 2021

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Scotland County Memorial Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides opportunities for people of all ages to pursue their dreams and passions.

Scotland County Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://scotland.lib.mo.us.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.